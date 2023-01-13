The key reasons why WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is -93.85% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 12, 2023, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.68% to $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0954 and sunk to $0.089 before settling in for the price of $0.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISA posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$1.49.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1833, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6039.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 14.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s insider sold 8,335 shares at the rate of 0.11, making the entire transaction reach 884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 574,189. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s official sold 1,596 for 0.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 169. This particular insider is now the holder of 88,191 in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, WISA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Going through the that latest performance of [WiSA Technologies Inc., WISA]. Its last 5-days volume of 26.1 million was inferior to the volume of 32.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0119.

Raw Stochastic average of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.08% that was lower than 124.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.