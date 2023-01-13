Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is 1.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) started the day on January 12, 2023, with a price increase of 0.59% at $32.13. During the day, the stock rose to $32.30 and sunk to $31.49 before settling in for the price of $31.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $27.36-$42.86.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 225.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $740.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $734.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.30.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Director bought 3,500 shares at the rate of 38.76, making the entire transaction reach 135,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,746. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 38.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 115,290. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,246 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 225.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.50, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.27.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.58% that was lower than 35.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.