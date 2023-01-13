Yunji Inc. (YJ) 14-day ATR is 0.07: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on January 12, 2023, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) started slowly as it slid -3.05% to $0.59. During the day, the stock rose to $0.64 and sunk to $0.5902 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YJ posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$1.42.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 189.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $125.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7739, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9179.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Yunji Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.41%, in contrast to 20.40% institutional ownership.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yunji Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 189.60%.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yunji Inc. (YJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, YJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Yunji Inc., YJ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was better the volume of 0.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0732.

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. (YJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.71% that was lower than 86.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.