Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) EPS is poised to hit -1.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 12, 2023, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) set off with pace as it heaved 12.74% to $23.81. During the day, the stock rose to $23.85 and sunk to $20.88 before settling in for the price of $21.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZNTL posted a 52-week range of $17.33-$72.61.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s President sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 21.02, making the entire transaction reach 210,228 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 362,011. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s President sold 12,500 for 22.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 284,683. This particular insider is now the holder of 372,011 in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.19) by -$0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.30% and is forecasted to reach -4.32 in the upcoming year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52.

In the same vein, ZNTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.71, a figure that is expected to reach -1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., ZNTL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.79 million was inferior to the volume of 0.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.34% that was higher than 82.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.