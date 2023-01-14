Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) last month volatility was 3.72%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 12, 2023, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.69% to $2.91. During the day, the stock rose to $2.97 and sunk to $2.895 before settling in for the price of $2.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBD posted a 52-week range of $2.40-$4.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.32 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.32 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.51.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 87274 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +12.92 and Pretax Margin of +13.08.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.30%, in contrast to 17.70% institutional ownership.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.54, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10.

In the same vein, BBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD]. Its last 5-days volume of 49.07 million was inferior to the volume of 61.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.19% that was higher than 61.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.