E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) last month volatility was 34.55%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on January 12, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) started slowly as it slid -10.99% to $0.41. During the day, the stock rose to $0.45 and sunk to $0.39 before settling in for the price of $0.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$25.80.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6460, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.9168.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 526 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -1.34 and Pretax Margin of -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Personal Services industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.56%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.11 million was lower the volume of 1.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.1267.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 443.20% that was higher than 219.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) return on Assets touches 7.83: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 12, 2023, Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is predicted to post EPS of 4.58 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Shaun Noe -
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) established initial surge of 1.22% at $652.56, as the Stock market unbolted on January 12, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) EPS growth this year is 99.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer -
As on January 12, 2023, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.80% to $168.82....
Read more

