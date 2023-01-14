Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.71: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) set off with pace as it heaved 1.25% to $11.38. During the day, the stock rose to N/A and sunk to N/A before settling in for the price of $11.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEA posted a 52-week range of $10.22-$15.01.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.71.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Trustee sold 4,566 shares at the rate of 11.38, making the entire transaction reach 51,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.92.

In the same vein, NEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.91.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, NEA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.91 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.85% that was higher than 15.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.