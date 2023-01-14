Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) last week performance was 13.59%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 12, 2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) set off with pace as it heaved 2.52% to $70.80. During the day, the stock rose to $71.65 and sunk to $67.18 before settling in for the price of $69.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $54.57-$141.25.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.61 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.25, operating margin was +22.38 and Pretax Margin of +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 70.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s EVP & CSO sold 16,153 shares at the rate of 70.95, making the entire transaction reach 1,146,055 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,875. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s EVP, Computing & Graphics sold 3,000 for 75.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 225,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 158,232 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.45, and its Beta score is 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.64.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD]. Its last 5-days volume of 59.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 54.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.06% While, its Average True Range was 3.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.08% that was lower than 57.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.