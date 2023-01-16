$1.20M in average volume shows that SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) stock priced at $2.61, up 3.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. SMRT’s price has ranged from $2.03 to $9.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.00%. With a float of $143.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.49 million.

In an organization with 639 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.10, operating margin of -64.76, and the pretax margin is -64.94.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of SmartRent Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 306,852. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,000 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 4,905,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 95,634 for $5.61, making the entire transaction worth $536,449. This insider now owns 19,630,624 shares in total.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -65.04 while generating a return on equity of -32.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SmartRent Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. However, in the short run, SmartRent Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.86. Second resistance stands at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. The third support level lies at $2.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 531.59 million, the company has a total of 198,348K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,640 K while annual income is -71,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,500 K while its latest quarter income was -25,950 K.