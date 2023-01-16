Search
Sana Meer
$103.56K in average volume shows that ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $14.29, up 4.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.42 and dropped to $14.20 before settling in for the closing price of $14.20. Over the past 52 weeks, PIXY has traded in a range of $8.69-$203.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 12.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.90%. With a float of $1.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 61 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.52, operating margin of -98.29, and the pretax margin is -120.67.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of ShiftPixy Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 956. In this transaction Director of this company sold 51 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -120.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -155.47

Technical Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 38922.0, its volume of 37640.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 246.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.47 in the near term. At $16.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.03.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 143.91 million has total of 383K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,000 K in contrast with the sum of -44,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,980 K and last quarter income was -12,960 K.

