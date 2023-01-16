$103.92K in average volume shows that EBET Inc. (EBET) is heading in the right direction

On January 13, 2023, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) opened at $0.51, higher 8.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5942 and dropped to $0.5001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Price fluctuations for EBET have ranged from $0.41 to $14.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

With a float of $11.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.84 million.

In an organization with 60 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -182.73, operating margin of -8098.55, and the pretax margin is -9222.92.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EBET Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -9222.92 while generating a return on equity of -256.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EBET Inc. (EBET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EBET Inc. (EBET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 89100.0. That was better than the volume of 75811.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, EBET Inc.’s (EBET) raw stochastic average was set at 8.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6548, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2045. However, in the short run, EBET Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6184. Second resistance stands at $0.6534. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7125. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5243, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4652. The third support level lies at $0.4302 if the price breaches the second support level.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Key Stats

There are currently 16,373K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 160 K according to its annual income of -15,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,169 K and its income totaled -8,979 K.