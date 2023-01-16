-14.17% percent quarterly performance for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.95, soaring 14.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.935 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Within the past 52 weeks, NVVE’s price has moved between $0.44 and $10.48.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -529.90%. With a float of $19.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 61 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.22, operating margin of -649.81, and the pretax margin is -648.14.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nuvve Holding Corp. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 3,082. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,163,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $0.98, making the entire transaction worth $4,894. This insider now owns 1,101,763 shares in total.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.41) by -$2.29. This company achieved a net margin of -643.17 while generating a return on equity of -68.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -529.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Looking closely at Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NVVE) raw stochastic average was set at 22.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5439. However, in the short run, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1417. Second resistance stands at $1.1933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8317.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.00 million based on 22,364K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,190 K and income totals -26,950 K. The company made 550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.