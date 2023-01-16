$144.50K in average volume shows that Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is heading in the right direction

On January 13, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) opened at $1.17, higher 11.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4444 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Price fluctuations for TMPO have ranged from $0.70 to $15.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 163.60% at the time writing. With a float of $19.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 96 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.7021, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.7878. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4596 in the near term. At $1.6092, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7740. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1452, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9804. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8308.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Key Stats

There are currently 9,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,361 K according to its annual income of 5,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,007 K and its income totaled -23,625 K.