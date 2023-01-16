$15.06K in average volume shows that Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) is heading in the right direction

January 13, 2023, Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) trading session started at the price of $0.547, that was 20.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.5404 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. A 52-week range for NVFY has been $0.39 – $1.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -32.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.00%. With a float of $4.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -80.52, operating margin of -154.49, and the pretax margin is -154.52.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nova LifeStyle Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Nova LifeStyle Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -155.80 while generating a return on equity of -62.02.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.90

Technical Analysis of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

Looking closely at Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY), its last 5-days average volume was 17560.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 11511.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s (NVFY) raw stochastic average was set at 45.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5134, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7642. However, in the short run, Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6495. Second resistance stands at $0.6946. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7491. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5499, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4954. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4503.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Key Stats

There are 7,120K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.50 million. As of now, sales total 12,810 K while income totals -19,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,020 K while its last quarter net income were -1,710 K.