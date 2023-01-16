$16.77K in average volume shows that HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) is heading in the right direction

January 13, 2023, HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) trading session started at the price of $2.08, that was 3.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.21 and dropped to $2.07 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. A 52-week range for HCWB has been $1.76 – $3.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -81.20%. With a float of $14.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HCW Biologics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of HCW Biologics Inc. is 43.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 38,650. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $2.58, taking the stock ownership to the 327,952 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 15,000 for $2.58, making the entire transaction worth $38,650. This insider now owns 312,952 shares in total.

HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB)

Looking closely at HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB), its last 5-days average volume was 34640.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 24778.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, HCW Biologics Inc.’s (HCWB) raw stochastic average was set at 35.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.29. However, in the short run, HCW Biologics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.22. Second resistance stands at $2.28. The third major resistance level sits at $2.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.94.

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) Key Stats

There are 35,871K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 74.30 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -12,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,810 K while its last quarter net income were -3,910 K.