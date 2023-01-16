2.03% volatility in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On January 13, 2023, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) opened at $181.56, higher 1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $184.08 and dropped to $180.00 before settling in for the closing price of $180.81. Price fluctuations for VMC have ranged from $137.54 to $204.13 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.40% at the time writing. With a float of $132.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.00 million.

In an organization with 11437 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.74, operating margin of +17.21, and the pretax margin is +15.74.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vulcan Materials Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 360,000. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $180.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 3,377 for $165.23, making the entire transaction worth $557,985. This insider now owns 3,970 shares in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.69) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +12.14 while generating a return on equity of 10.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.85% during the next five years compared to 10.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.12.

During the past 100 days, Vulcan Materials Company’s (VMC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.95. However, in the short run, Vulcan Materials Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $184.85. Second resistance stands at $186.50. The third major resistance level sits at $188.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $180.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $178.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $176.69.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Key Stats

There are currently 132,907K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,552 M according to its annual income of 670,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,088 M and its income totaled 177,100 K.