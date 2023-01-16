$2.19M in average volume shows that American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is heading in the right direction

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.229, up 0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.232 and dropped to $0.211 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has traded in a range of $0.16-$7.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.10%. With a float of $16.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 3.27%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2376, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6613. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2377. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2453. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2587. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1957.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.90 million has total of 16,553K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 990 K in contrast with the sum of -6,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,100 K and last quarter income was -2,150 K.