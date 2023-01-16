2.49% volatility in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $149.55, soaring 0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.66 and dropped to $149.545 before settling in for the closing price of $150.52. Within the past 52 weeks, VAC’s price has moved between $110.08 and $173.44.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 14.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 117.00%. With a float of $35.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.50 million.

In an organization with 20300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.46, operating margin of +11.90, and the pretax margin is +3.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 399,600. In this transaction Exec. VP & CIO of this company sold 2,700 shares at a rate of $148.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer sold 3,765 for $147.36, making the entire transaction worth $554,810. This insider now owns 8,606 shares in total.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.27) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.76% during the next five years compared to -23.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.97, a number that is poised to hit 2.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.70.

During the past 100 days, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s (VAC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.94. However, in the short run, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $152.27. Second resistance stands at $153.02. The third major resistance level sits at $154.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $148.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.77 billion based on 38,320K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,890 M and income totals 49,000 K. The company made 1,252 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 109,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.