28.86% percent quarterly performance for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) stock priced at $347.735, up 0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $355.46 and dropped to $347.4599 before settling in for the closing price of $349.61. RE’s price has ranged from $244.57 to $361.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 189.40%. With a float of $38.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.80 million.

The firm has a total of 1947 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance Industry. The insider ownership of Everest Re Group Ltd. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 369,716. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,155 shares at a rate of $320.10, taking the stock ownership to the 332 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director sold 2,333 for $320.10, making the entire transaction worth $746,793. This insider now owns 4,076 shares in total.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$5.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 189.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.40, a number that is poised to hit 9.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 44.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Everest Re Group Ltd., RE], we can find that recorded value of 0.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.26.

During the past 100 days, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s (RE) raw stochastic average was set at 92.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $331.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $291.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $356.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $359.94. The third major resistance level sits at $364.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $348.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $343.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $340.43.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.69 billion, the company has a total of 39,165K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,866 M while annual income is 1,379 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,073 M while its latest quarter income was -319,000 K.