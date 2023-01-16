3.25% volatility in Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $37.40, up 0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.02 and dropped to $37.12 before settling in for the closing price of $37.66. Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has traded in a range of $26.32-$45.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.80%. With a float of $218.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.91, operating margin of +11.92, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 1,288,532. In this transaction Director of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $36.82, taking the stock ownership to the 502,204 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $40.21, making the entire transaction worth $120,627. This insider now owns 21,544 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 71.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.29 in the near term. At $38.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.49.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.86 billion has total of 276,791K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 965,050 K in contrast with the sum of 93,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 268,330 K and last quarter income was 36,990 K.