$390.92K in average volume shows that Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) stock priced at $1.23, up 8.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3964 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. SIDU’s price has ranged from $0.93 to $12.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -137.30%. With a float of $16.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.18 million.

The firm has a total of 37 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -135.20, operating margin of -249.41, and the pretax margin is -265.92.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -265.92 while generating a return on equity of -183.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sidus Space Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sidus Space Inc., SIDU], we can find that recorded value of 3.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 12.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4828, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4058. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4243. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5085. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6207. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2279, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1157. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0315.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.10 million, the company has a total of 17,993K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,410 K while annual income is -3,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,320 K while its latest quarter income was -3,930 K.