$43.09K in average volume shows that Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) is heading in the right direction

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.532, soaring 10.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. Within the past 52 weeks, EDTK’s price has moved between $0.77 and $1.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -132.20%. With a float of $7.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.18, operating margin of -2.44, and the pretax margin is -3.43.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited is 50.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -6.07 while generating a return on equity of -2.92.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -132.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)

Looking closely at Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK), its last 5-days average volume was 67500.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 57967.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s (EDTK) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1762, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0981. However, in the short run, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7867. Second resistance stands at $1.8533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3867.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.20 million based on 15,692K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,050 K and income totals -1,400 K.