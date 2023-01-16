54.14% percent quarterly performance for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is not indicative of the underlying story

January 13, 2023, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) trading session started at the price of $0.45, that was -0.67% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.459 and dropped to $0.4469 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. A 52-week range for SIOX has been $0.23 – $1.24.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -58.00%. With a float of $55.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12 employees.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is 25.55%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -78.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Looking closely at Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3592, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3671. However, in the short run, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4550. Second resistance stands at $0.4631. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4671. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4429, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4389. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4308.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Key Stats

There are 72,942K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.30 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -71,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,080 K.