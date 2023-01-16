$874.06K in average volume shows that Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) stock priced at $5.80, up 5.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.16 and dropped to $5.65 before settling in for the closing price of $5.82. AMPX’s price has ranged from $5.62 to $26.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.40%. With a float of $15.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.17, operating margin of -383.23, and the pretax margin is -357.00.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Amprius Technologies Inc. is 81.98%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -357.00 while generating a return on equity of -131.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amprius Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 114.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Looking closely at Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

However, in the short run, Amprius Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.32. Second resistance stands at $6.50. The third major resistance level sits at $6.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.30.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 491.57 million, the company has a total of 84,468K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,770 K while annual income is -9,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 820 K while its latest quarter income was -4,240 K.