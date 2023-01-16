9F Inc. (JFU) kicked off at the price of $0.19: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

January 13, 2023, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) trading session started at the price of $0.1925, that was -0.52% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.18 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. A 52-week range for JFU has been $0.16 – $1.23.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -19.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.30%. With a float of $90.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 740 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.11, operating margin of -21.29, and the pretax margin is -25.36.

9F Inc. (JFU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 9F Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 9F Inc. is 47.12%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

9F Inc. (JFU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -29.78 while generating a return on equity of -5.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.22% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 9F Inc. (JFU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32

Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Looking closely at 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, 9F Inc.’s (JFU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5396. However, in the short run, 9F Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2016. Second resistance stands at $0.2108. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2216. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1816, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1708. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1616.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Key Stats

There are 232,227K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.99 million. As of now, sales total 119,490 K while income totals -36,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 468,959 K while its last quarter net income were -2,872 M.