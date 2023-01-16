A look at Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s (BBGI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) stock priced at $0.9701, up 4.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. BBGI’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $2.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.30%. With a float of $9.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.55 million.

The firm has a total of 811 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.69, operating margin of +5.83, and the pretax margin is -2.79.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 23,250. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.55, taking the stock ownership to the 240,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,198 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $3,253. This insider now owns 290,659 shares in total.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.58 while generating a return on equity of -0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., BBGI], we can find that recorded value of 33600.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 22933.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s (BBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9999, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2617. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0566. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1365. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9335. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8968.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.80 million, the company has a total of 29,550K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 241,430 K while annual income is -1,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 63,820 K while its latest quarter income was 500 K.