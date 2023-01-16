A look at Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) stock priced at $0.30, up 13.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. CUEN’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $2.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -10.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.80%. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -284.15, operating margin of -1798.48, and the pretax margin is -1808.77.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cuentas Inc. is 40.80%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 22,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,850 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,621,007 shares.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1809.11 while generating a return on equity of -206.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cuentas Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Looking closely at Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2688, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6032. However, in the short run, Cuentas Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3300. Second resistance stands at $0.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2300.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.10 million, the company has a total of 19,290K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 590 K while annual income is -10,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,140 K while its latest quarter income was -2,280 K.