A look at F&G Annuities & Life Inc.’s (FG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $19.56, up 4.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.88 and dropped to $19.56 before settling in for the closing price of $19.93. Over the past 52 weeks, FG has traded in a range of $9.03-$35.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $103.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.00 million.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 195,110. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 388,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s President & CEO bought 8,182 for $19.52, making the entire transaction worth $159,680. This insider now owns 378,421 shares in total.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at F&G Annuities & Life Inc.’s (FG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG)

Looking closely at F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

However, in the short run, F&G Annuities & Life Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.25. Second resistance stands at $21.72. The third major resistance level sits at $22.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.61.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.49 billion has total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,113 M in contrast with the sum of 507,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,522 M and last quarter income was 121,000 K.