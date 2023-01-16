A look at Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s (ONTX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On January 13, 2023, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) opened at $0.82, higher 8.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. Price fluctuations for ONTX have ranged from $0.62 to $2.31 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -47.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.70% at the time writing. With a float of $20.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.81, operating margin of -7299.12, and the pretax margin is -7151.77.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 2,505. In this transaction SVP Corp Dev & Gen Counsel of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $1.67, taking the stock ownership to the 24,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s SVP Corp Dev & Gen Counsel bought 1,500 for $2.02, making the entire transaction worth $3,030. This insider now owns 23,014 shares in total.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7151.77 while generating a return on equity of -61.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 85.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

Looking closely at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 93856.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s (ONTX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7567, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0951. However, in the short run, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9199. Second resistance stands at $0.9600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0199. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8199, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7199.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) Key Stats

There are currently 20,896K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 230 K according to its annual income of -16,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 60 K and its income totaled -5,400 K.