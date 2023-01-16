A major move is in the offing as Gaia Inc. (GAIA) market cap hits 70.49 million

January 13, 2023, Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) trading session started at the price of $3.40, that was 12.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.03 and dropped to $3.3365 before settling in for the closing price of $3.39. A 52-week range for GAIA has been $2.05 – $8.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 35.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 599.80%. With a float of $12.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 150 employees.

Gaia Inc. (GAIA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gaia Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gaia Inc. is 16.49%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%.

Gaia Inc. (GAIA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 599.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gaia Inc. (GAIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaia Inc. (GAIA)

Looking closely at Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), its last 5-days average volume was 40640.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 33556.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Gaia Inc.’s (GAIA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.59. However, in the short run, Gaia Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.11. Second resistance stands at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.72.

Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) Key Stats

There are 20,806K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 70.49 million. As of now, sales total 79,570 K while income totals 3,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,910 K while its last quarter net income were -2,380 K.