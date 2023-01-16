AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) posted a 18.81% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

January 13, 2023, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) trading session started at the price of $2.46, that was 3.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. A 52-week range for ACRX has been $1.76 – $11.29.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -30.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.20%. With a float of $7.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43 employees.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $9.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.5) by $11.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Looking closely at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. However, in the short run, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.76. Second resistance stands at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.12.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

There are 7,449K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.60 million. As of now, sales total 2,820 K while income totals -35,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 510 K while its last quarter net income were -6,750 K.