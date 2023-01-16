Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) volume exceeds 0.36 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) stock priced at $10.22, down -0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.59 and dropped to $10.02 before settling in for the closing price of $10.19. ATNM’s price has ranged from $4.41 to $15.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.20%. With a float of $25.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.20, operating margin of -2182.17, and the pretax margin is -2165.56.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.60%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2165.56 while generating a return on equity of -36.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 236.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)

Looking closely at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ATNM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.45. However, in the short run, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.49. Second resistance stands at $10.83. The third major resistance level sits at $11.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.34.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 259.74 million, the company has a total of 25,483K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,140 K while annual income is -24,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 50 K while its latest quarter income was -9,470 K.