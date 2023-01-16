Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) with a beta value of 1.30 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

January 13, 2023, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) trading session started at the price of $0.2103, that was 0.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.2084 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. A 52-week range for ADMP has been $0.12 – $0.73.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -19.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.10%. With a float of $148.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -211.14, operating margin of -1451.97, and the pretax margin is -1566.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 4,949. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 8,199 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 201,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer sold 11,859 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,117. This insider now owns 233,906 shares in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.56 while generating a return on equity of -235.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1774, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3222. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2226 in the near term. At $0.2271, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2342. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2110, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2039. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1994.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

There are 149,983K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.51 million. As of now, sales total 2,210 K while income totals -45,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,510 K while its last quarter net income were -4,400 K.