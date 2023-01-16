AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 37,580 K

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $1.74, up 5.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.72 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Over the past 52 weeks, ADTH has traded in a range of $1.44-$11.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 257.60%. With a float of $79.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 295 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.13, operating margin of +0.59, and the pretax margin is +17.40.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. is 8.15%, while institutional ownership is 77.30%.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +15.85 while generating a return on equity of 46.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s (ADTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH)

The latest stats from [AdTheorent Holding Company Inc., ADTH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.12 million was superior to 85011.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s (ADTH) raw stochastic average was set at 18.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9602. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6400.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 150.30 million has total of 86,902K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 165,370 K in contrast with the sum of 26,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,580 K and last quarter income was 5,730 K.