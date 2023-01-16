AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 73824.0

January 13, 2023, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) trading session started at the price of $0.65, that was 14.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.63 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. A 52-week range for AGE has been $0.50 – $1.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -38.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.70%. With a float of $21.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -275.00, operating margin of -20357.50, and the pretax margin is -21455.00.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AgeX Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -21447.50.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 458.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 22267.0, its volume of 32920.0 showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGE) raw stochastic average was set at 93.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5915, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6689. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7786 in the near term. At $0.8243, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8986. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6586, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5843. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5386.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) Key Stats

There are 37,947K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.30 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -8,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -2,440 K.