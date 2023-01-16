American Well Corporation (AMWL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 17.72%

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) stock priced at $3.78, up 2.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.96 and dropped to $3.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.84. AMWL’s price has ranged from $2.52 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.10%. With a float of $220.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1035 workers is very important to gauge.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 427,647. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 132,006 shares at a rate of $3.24, taking the stock ownership to the 1,474,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s President, co-CEO sold 125,696 for $3.23, making the entire transaction worth $406,275. This insider now owns 2,290,936 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Well Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

The latest stats from [American Well Corporation, AMWL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was inferior to 1.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.09. The third major resistance level sits at $4.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. The third support level lies at $3.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.06 billion, the company has a total of 275,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,790 K while annual income is -176,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 69,210 K while its latest quarter income was -70,080 K.