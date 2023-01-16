Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) with a beta value of 1.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

January 13, 2023, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) trading session started at the price of $3.83, that was 2.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.94 and dropped to $3.79 before settling in for the closing price of $3.84. A 52-week range for ARLO has been $2.93 – $11.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 18.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 47.70%. With a float of $85.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 353 employees.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arlo Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arlo Technologies Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 15,615. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,846 shares at a rate of $4.06, taking the stock ownership to the 223,575 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 23,800 for $4.20, making the entire transaction worth $99,960. This insider now owns 343,367 shares in total.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Looking closely at Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s (ARLO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.83. However, in the short run, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.98. Second resistance stands at $4.04. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.68.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Key Stats

There are 88,472K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 339.71 million. As of now, sales total 435,140 K while income totals -56,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 128,160 K while its last quarter net income were -14,440 K.