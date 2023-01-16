Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) posted a 3.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) stock priced at $111.30, up 1.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.889 and dropped to $111.30 before settling in for the closing price of $112.15. ARW’s price has ranged from $89.38 to $136.66 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 103.60%. With a float of $61.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.62, operating margin of +4.52, and the pretax margin is +4.17.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 672,180. In this transaction SVP, Chief Information Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $112.03, taking the stock ownership to the 19,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,550 for $121.92, making the entire transaction worth $188,982. This insider now owns 101 shares in total.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $5.78 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.21 while generating a return on equity of 21.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arrow Electronics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.37, a number that is poised to hit 5.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

Looking closely at Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

During the past 100 days, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s (ARW) raw stochastic average was set at 99.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.76. However, in the short run, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $114.73. Second resistance stands at $115.61. The third major resistance level sits at $117.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $109.55.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.90 billion, the company has a total of 61,508K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,477 M while annual income is 1,108 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,266 M while its latest quarter income was 342,400 K.