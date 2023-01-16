Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) plunged -6.62 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

January 13, 2023, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) trading session started at the price of $0.37, that was -6.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. A 52-week range for ASPU has been $0.23 – $2.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 40.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.90%. With a float of $20.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.28 million.

In an organization with 312 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aspen Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aspen Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 2,876. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $0.28, taking the stock ownership to the 255,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $0.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,414. This insider now owns 245,000 shares in total.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -32.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 94680.0. That was better than the volume of 86267.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Group Inc.’s (ASPU) raw stochastic average was set at 14.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3428, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7244. However, in the short run, Aspen Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3577. Second resistance stands at $0.3838. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3977. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3177, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3038. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2777.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Key Stats

There are 25,305K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.99 million. As of now, sales total 76,690 K while income totals -9,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,070 K while its last quarter net income were -2,290 K.