Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) 20 Days SMA touches 17.67%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) stock priced at $6.18, up 4.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.4808 and dropped to $6.1348 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. ATCX’s price has ranged from $4.71 to $13.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.30%. With a float of $32.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.51 million.

The firm has a total of 3600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.90, operating margin of +6.43, and the pretax margin is -5.04.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 23,640. In this transaction Chief Growth Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 35,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 7,245 for $8.35, making the entire transaction worth $60,496. This insider now owns 43,346 shares in total.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., ATCX], we can find that recorded value of 64980.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 58156.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s (ATCX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.69. The third major resistance level sits at $6.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.86.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 240.69 million, the company has a total of 39,067K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 538,800 K while annual income is -16,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 162,120 K while its latest quarter income was 1,910 K.