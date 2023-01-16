BC (Brunswick Corporation) dropped -0.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $78.84, down -0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.925 and dropped to $77.93 before settling in for the closing price of $79.61. Over the past 52 weeks, BC has traded in a range of $61.89-$101.07.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.50%. With a float of $71.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18582 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.77, operating margin of +14.24, and the pretax margin is +12.60.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Brunswick Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 14,524. In this transaction Director of this company sold 180 shares at a rate of $80.69, taking the stock ownership to the 19,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director sold 346 for $80.69, making the entire transaction worth $27,919. This insider now owns 18,159 shares in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 34.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brunswick Corporation’s (BC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Looking closely at Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Brunswick Corporation’s (BC) raw stochastic average was set at 79.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.49. However, in the short run, Brunswick Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.15. Second resistance stands at $81.03. The third major resistance level sits at $82.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $76.16.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.77 billion has total of 72,507K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,846 M in contrast with the sum of 593,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,698 M and last quarter income was 163,800 K.