Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 61,250 K

January 13, 2023, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) trading session started at the price of $0.5602, that was 3.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5955 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. A 52-week range for BIOC has been $0.46 – $3.55.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 80.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.30%. With a float of $17.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 174 employees.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Biocept Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Biocept Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 79.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Biocept Inc.’s (BIOC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6717, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0665. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5903 in the near term. At $0.6107, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6258. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5548, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5397. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5193.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Key Stats

There are 17,059K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.40 million. As of now, sales total 61,250 K while income totals -2,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,590 K while its last quarter net income were -5,550 K.

