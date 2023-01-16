Can Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) drop of -11.50% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $4.00, down -6.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.24 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.28. Over the past 52 weeks, AZRE has traded in a range of $3.26-$21.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 4.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 125.90%. With a float of $64.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 471 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.71, operating margin of +48.58, and the pretax margin is -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

The latest stats from [Azure Power Global Limited, AZRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) raw stochastic average was set at 9.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.34. The third major resistance level sits at $4.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. The third support level lies at $3.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 274.60 million has total of 48,333K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 208,300 K in contrast with the sum of -57,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,480 M and last quarter income was -593,000 K.