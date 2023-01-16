Can Rafael Holdings Inc.’s (RFL) hike of 7.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

January 13, 2023, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) trading session started at the price of $2.03, that was 4.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.03. A 52-week range for RFL has been $1.60 – $5.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -40.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -349.50%. With a float of $18.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.44, operating margin of -14750.49, and the pretax margin is -34139.51.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rafael Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 5,999,999. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 3,225,806 shares at a rate of $1.86, taking the stock ownership to the 3,338,367 shares.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -29958.05 while generating a return on equity of -110.26.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -349.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 165.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55

Technical Analysis of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)

The latest stats from [Rafael Holdings Inc., RFL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 48220.0 was inferior to 53656.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s (RFL) raw stochastic average was set at 57.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.29. The third major resistance level sits at $2.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. The third support level lies at $1.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) Key Stats

There are 24,473K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 49.69 million. As of now, sales total 410 K while income totals -124,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 70 K while its last quarter net income were 1,590 K.