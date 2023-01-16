Can Telesis Bio Inc.’s (TBIO) hike of 45.27% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On January 13, 2023, Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) opened at $2.25, higher 5.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.25 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.04. Price fluctuations for TBIO have ranged from $1.08 to $11.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -247.00% at the time writing. With a float of $18.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 182 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.68, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -352.66.

Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Telesis Bio Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 43.60%.

Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -352.78 while generating a return on equity of -119.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO)

The latest stats from [Telesis Bio Inc., TBIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Telesis Bio Inc.’s (TBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 90.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.42.

Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) Key Stats

There are currently 29,522K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,040 K according to its annual income of -38,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,680 K and its income totaled -12,310 K.