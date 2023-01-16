Can Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) hike of 6.37% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On January 13, 2023, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) opened at $0.595, higher 1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6599 and dropped to $0.595 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Price fluctuations for WEJO have ranged from $0.38 to $5.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -283.20% at the time writing. With a float of $77.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.57 million.

In an organization with 296 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wejo Group Limited is 18.00%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by -$0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -283.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wejo Group Limited (WEJO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7678, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4907. However, in the short run, Wejo Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6616. Second resistance stands at $0.6932. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7265. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5634. The third support level lies at $0.5318 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Key Stats

There are currently 108,594K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,570 K according to its annual income of -217,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,570 K and its income totaled -31,470 K.