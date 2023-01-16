CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) last year’s performance of 133.17% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) stock priced at $14.20, up 0.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.39 and dropped to $13.8508 before settling in for the closing price of $14.27. CECO’s price has ranged from $4.09 to $14.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -4.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.70%. With a float of $28.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 730 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.73, operating margin of +3.50, and the pretax margin is +1.44.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of CECO Environmental Corp. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 127,436. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $11.59, taking the stock ownership to the 178,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 250 for $11.25, making the entire transaction worth $2,812. This insider now owns 75,297 shares in total.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.70.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CECO Environmental Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)

Looking closely at CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, CECO Environmental Corp.’s (CECO) raw stochastic average was set at 95.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.66. However, in the short run, CECO Environmental Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.54. Second resistance stands at $14.73. The third major resistance level sits at $15.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.46.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 488.99 million, the company has a total of 34,270K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 324,140 K while annual income is 1,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 108,410 K while its latest quarter income was 1,940 K.