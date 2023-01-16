CJJD (China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.) climbed 9.23 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) stock priced at $2.68, up 9.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.055 and dropped to $2.67 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. CJJD’s price has ranged from $1.43 to $7.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 15.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 911 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.21, operating margin of -1.55, and the pretax margin is -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 33.11%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 23.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 177.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.12 in the near term. At $3.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.35.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.81 million, the company has a total of 5,337K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 164,390 K while annual income is -3,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 35,699 K while its latest quarter income was -138 K.