Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) stock priced at $0.3775, up 8.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4249 and dropped to $0.375 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. CLVR’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $3.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.70%. With a float of $37.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 560 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.79, operating margin of -251.72, and the pretax margin is -290.63.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,745. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,133 shares at a rate of $0.34, taking the stock ownership to the 583,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Regulatory Officer sold 3,829 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,302. This insider now owns 52,575 shares in total.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -297.42 while generating a return on equity of -54.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4289, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8936. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4375 in the near term. At $0.4562, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4874. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3876, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3564. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3377.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.99 million, the company has a total of 44,142K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,370 K while annual income is -45,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,310 K while its latest quarter income was -20,160 K.