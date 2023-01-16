Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) 20 Days SMA touches 15.72%: The odds favor the bear

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $2.81, up 3.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. Over the past 52 weeks, CODX has traded in a range of $2.26-$9.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.20%. With a float of $30.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.83, operating margin of +47.21, and the pretax margin is +46.62.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Co-Diagnostics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +37.45 while generating a return on equity of 36.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s (CODX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Looking closely at Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), its last 5-days average volume was 87060.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 83244.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s (CODX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.23. However, in the short run, Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.11. Second resistance stands at $3.25. The third major resistance level sits at $3.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.41.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.39 million has total of 30,918K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 97,890 K in contrast with the sum of 36,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,090 K and last quarter income was -1,360 K.